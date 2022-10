Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Margolis Edelstein on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Hot Tools Professional to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Lynch Carpenter LLP and other counsel, accuses the defendant of unlawfully tying warranties to only certain authorized repair services and providers of replacement parts. The case is 1:22-cv-00327, Rowland v. Helen Of Troy Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 25, 2022, 1:30 PM