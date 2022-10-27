Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz and Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Bissell Homecare Inc. to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Lynch Carpenter LLP and East End Trial Group, accuses the defendant of unlawfully tying warranties to only certain authorized repair services and providers of replacement parts. The case is 2:22-cv-01500, Rowland v. Bissell Homecare, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 27, 2022, 5:48 AM