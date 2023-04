Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Schulte Hospitality Group to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by a former hotel guest services representative at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Norman, Oklahoma. The case is 5:23-cv-00326, Rowe v. Schulte Hospitality Group LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 18, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Jacqueline L Rowe

defendants

Schulte Hospitality Group LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Gordon & Reese Scully Manshukani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination