Who Got The Work

Imoh E. Akpan of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for Bryan Hunter and PChange Protective Services LLC in a pending excessive force lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 12 in the District of Columbia District Court by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs on behalf of Michael Rowe. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, is 1:22-cv-03098, Rowe v. Pchange Protective Services LLC et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

November 26, 2022, 8:52 AM