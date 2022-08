New Suit

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, and other defendants were hit with a pro se lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Leonard Wyatt Rowe III. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-14286, Rowe v. Office for Civil Rights Headquarters et al.

August 13, 2022, 2:55 PM