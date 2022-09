Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Energy Source LLC to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by the Herold Law Group on behalf of Tara Rowe. The case is 1:22-cv-11653, Rowe v. Energy Source, LLC.

Massachusetts

September 29, 2022, 6:16 PM