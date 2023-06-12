New Suit - Contract

Cigna, the health insurer, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Lewin & Baglio on behalf of Rowe Plastic Surgery of Long Island and Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey, accuses the defendants of unilaterally determining the reimbursement amount for an allegedly medically necessary plastic surgery procedure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04289, Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey LLC v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

June 12, 2023, 2:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Rowe Plastic Surgery of Long Island, PC

Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey, L.L.C.

defendants

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract