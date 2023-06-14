New Suit - Contract

Aetna, a health care insurance company, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was brought by Lewin & Baglio on behalf of East Coast Plastic Surgery and Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04374, Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey, L.L.C. et al v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

June 14, 2023, 11:52 AM

Plaintiffs

East Coast Plastic Surgery, P.C.

Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey, L.L.C.

Plaintiffs

Lewin & Baglio, Llp.

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract