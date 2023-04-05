Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Life Insurance to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, a dispute over out-of-network reimbursement rates for health care services, was filed by Lewin & Baglio on behalf of Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey and Norman Maurice Rowe MD MHA LLC. The case is 2:23-cv-02599, Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey, LLC et al v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

April 05, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Norman Maurice Rowe, M.D., M.H.A., L.L.C.

Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lewin & Baglio, Llp.

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute