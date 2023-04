Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Life Insurance Co. to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, over a disputed health care insurance claim, was filed by Lewin & Baglio on behalf of Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey and Dr. Norman Maurice Rowe. The case is 1:23-cv-02599, Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey, LLC et al v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.

Health Care

April 05, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Norman Maurice Rowe, M.D., M.H.A., L.L.C.

Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey, LLC

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute