Aetna Health and Life Insurance was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit in New York Eastern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, for allegations of underpayment for medical services rendered, was brought by Lewin & Baglio on behalf of Norman Maurice Rowe MD MHA LLC and Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04349, Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey LLC v. Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company.
Health Care
June 13, 2023, 4:57 PM