Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Lewin & Balgio on behalf of East Coast Plastic Surgery and Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey, out-of-network providers, who accuse the defendant of failing to pay over $260,000 in medical claims for bilateral breast reduction surgery. The case is 2:23-cv-00271, Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey, LLC et al v. Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company.