Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company to New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Lewin & Baglio on behalf of Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey and Dr. Norman Maurice Rowe, contends that Aetna failed to apply the reasonable and customary rates towards medical reimbursement claims for an out-of-network procedure. The case is 1:22-cv-07900, Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey, L.L.C. et al v. Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company.