Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Friday removed an insurance payment lawsuit against Aetna Health & Life Insurance Company to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Lewin & Baglio on behalf of Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey and Dr. Norman Maurice Rowe, claims the health insurer failed to compensate the plaintiffs for performing a bilateral breast reduction surgery in accordance with an earlier agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-08991, Rowe Plastic Surgery of New Jersey, L.L.C. et al v. Aetna Health & Life Insurance Company.