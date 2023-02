Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gibbons on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Lewin & Baglio on behalf of Rowe Plastic Surgery of Long Island, which seeks reimbursement for services. The case is 2:23-cv-01038, Rowe Plastic Surgery of Long Island, P.C. v. Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company.