New Suit

UnitedHealth Group was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case, filed by Lewin & Balgio on behalf of Rowe Plastic Surgery of Long Island PC and other plaintiffs, seeks to recover $292,469 for medically necessary services performed by an out-of-network provider. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07164, Rowe Plastic Surgery of Long Island, PC, et al v. Oxford Health Insurance, Inc. et al.