Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by East Coast Plastic Surgery PC and Rowe Plastic Surgery of Long Island, out-of-network providers, who accuse the defendant of failing to pay over $280,000 in medical claims for breast reduction surgery. The case is 2:22-cv-07176, Rowe Plastic Surgery of Long Island, P.C. et al v. Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company.