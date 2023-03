New Suit - Personal Injury

State Farm Insurance and Michael Rowe sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture Thursday in Montana District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Hash O'Brien Biby & Murray. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-00032, Rowe et al v. United States Department of Agriculture et al.

March 30, 2023, 5:00 PM

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Michael Rowe

Hash O'Brien Biby & Murray

defendants

United States Department of Agriculture

Does 1-3

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision