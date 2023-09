News From Law.com

New York Chief Judge Rowan D. Wilson was sworn in as the first Black chief judge of the 176-year-old Court of Appeals, the state's top court. Gov. Kathy Hochul in her remarks said she hoped a Court of Appeals led by Wilson, who was a frequent dissenter from conservative majority decisions on the state's top court, would be a counterbalance to the U.S. Supreme Court's "rollback" of personal rights and freedoms.

