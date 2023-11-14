Roving UK Justice Bus Could Help Maintain the Rule of Law, S...

The legal system needs to reconnect with the British public if the rule of law is to be maintained, according to legal experts, with one possible solution a roving court that would enter local communities. Speaking on a panel about the threats to the rule of law at a U.K. Pro Bono Week event on Monday, Lady Hale of Richmond, former President of the U.K. Supreme Court, said: "One of my solutions would be a justice bus. People think I'm joking, but I'm not, and in fact in other countries something similar does exist."
United Kingdom
November 14, 2023, 6:32 AM