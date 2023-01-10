New Suit - Trade Secrets

Kirkland & Ellis filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Utah District Court on behalf of shipping insurance and package tracking provider Route App. The suit targets the plaintiff's former merchant partner Raw Juicery, its founder Stefan Alexiev and his venture www.ShipAid.com. The suit accuses Alexiev of misappropriating proprietary information to create and maintain ShipAid in violation of Raw Juicery's contract with the plaintiff while continuing to use its services. ShipAid is represented by Rock Hutchinson. The case is 2:23-cv-00022, Route App v. Alexiev et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 10, 2023, 8:26 PM