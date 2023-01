Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against wine and spirits company Maison Boinaud to New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Wrobel Markham on behalf of wholesaler Roust USA, seeks a $1 million termination fee under a cognac distribution agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-00508, Roust USA Inc. v. Maison Boinaud SAS.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 20, 2023, 7:55 PM