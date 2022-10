New Suit - Employment

Clark University was hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The suit was filed by Mirageas & Avery on behalf of Randi Rousseau, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for taking time off work for surgery and to care for her ailing husband. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-40118, Rousseau v. Clark University et al.