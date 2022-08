Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spencer Fane on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA to Colorado District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Kaudy Law Firm on behalf of John Marion Rouse. The case is 1:22-cv-02094, Rouse v. United Services Automobile Association et al.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 7:52 PM