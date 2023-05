New Suit - Employment

Kilgore & Kilgore filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, brings claims against the Carmel by Vildalta. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01235, Rouse v. The Carmel By Vildalta.

Business Services

May 30, 2023, 7:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Juliana Rouse

Plaintiffs

Jackson Lewis

defendants

The Carmel By Vildalta

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination