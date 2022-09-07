New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Adhesives manufacturer H.B. Fuller was hit with a false advertising class action on Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit alleges that the defendant's TEC Power Grout does not harden as promised and instead cracks or crumbles upon drying and disintegrates when wet. The complaint was filed by Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease and Lockridge Grindal Nauen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02173, Rouse et al. v. H.B. Fuller Co. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 07, 2022, 1:13 PM