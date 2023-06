Who Got The Work

Joseph W. Gagnon and Theanna Bezney of Fisher & Phillips have stepped in as defense counsel to Federal Express Dallas in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed May 11 in Texas Northern District Court by a pro se plaintiff who pursues sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey, is 3:23-cv-01089, Rountree v. Federal Express Dallas.

Transportation & Logistics

June 26, 2023, 4:52 AM

Plaintiffs

Jayme Rountree

defendants

Federal Express Dallas

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination