Anne R. Yuengert and Sarahanne Y. Vaughan of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings have entered appearances for Bressler, Amery & Ross and its equity and managing principals A. Inge Selden III and Joshua D. Jones in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed March 6 in Alabama Northern District Court by Haynes & Haynes on behalf of a former Bressler equity principal who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for speaking out about gender discrimination claims that were suffered by his female mentee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anna M. Manasco, is 2:23-cv-00272, Rounsaville v. Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. et al.

April 05, 2023, 7:12 AM

