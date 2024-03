News From Law.com

A Delaware judge declared a mistrial on Friday in the first Roundup trial in the state. Jurors were deadlocked after a month of trial, which took place before New Castle County Superior Court Judge Vivian Medinilla. Bayer's Monsanto has won 10 defense verdicts since 2021, but juries in other cases have awarded more than $4 billion in total. Other Roundup trials are pending in California, Pennsylvania and Arkansas.

March 01, 2024, 5:52 PM

