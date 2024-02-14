Roundup Trials in Four States? Monsanto Could Face Four Tria...

News From Law.com

Bayer's Monsanto faces at least four Roundup trials this month in Delaware, California, Pennsylvania and Arkansas. A trial in Delaware opened earlier this month; three others are lined up to begin as soon as Feb. 15. One trial is in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, where three prior juries came out with substantial verdicts against Monsanto. Another is in a new California venue: Sonoma County Superior Court. And the third is in Conway County Circuit Court in Arkansas.

Agriculture

February 14, 2024, 5:30 PM

nature of claim: /