Roundup MDL Lead Counsel Defend Fee Allocations: Limited Fun...

The fee committee in the Roundup multidistrict litigation stood by its allocation of an estimated $20.23 million common benefit fund, despite objections from five firms. In Friday filings, the fee committee, which is comprised of the co-lead counsel in the multidistrict litigation, allocated 81% to themselves, but co-liaison counsel Andrus Anderson and two firms that helped obtain the first Roundup verdicts, the Moore Law Group and Wisner Baum, objected to their share.

February 16, 2024, 2:31 PM

