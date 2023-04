Breaking News From Law.com

The first trial this year over Monsanto's Roundup began on Wednesday in Clayton, Missouri. Monsanto, owned by Bayer, has won the last six Roundup trials in a row, including a Nov. 9 defense verdict in the same St. Louis County Circuit Court courtroom. Aimee Wagstaff represents the plaintiff, Sharlean Gordon, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2006 after years of spraying Roundup on her yard in Illinois. Monsanto was represented by Kat Hacker.

April 26, 2023, 6:38 PM

