Who Got The Work

George Fibbe of Baker Botts and Alex B. Rothenberg of Gordon, Arata, Montgomery & Barnett have stepped in as defense counsel to Car Rou La Kia in a pending lawsuit over a rent dispute under a commercial lease. The complaint was filed July 5 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Flanagan Partners LLP and Wiener, Weiss & Madison on behalf of Roundtree Automotive Group and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barry W. Ashe, is 2:22-cv-02054, Roundtree Covington, L.L.C. et al v. Car Rou LA Kia L.L.C.