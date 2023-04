New Suit - Employment

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against former employee Nicholas Gills on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Proskauer Rose, accuses the defendant of failing to repay a signing bonus after voluntarily resigning within 12 months of his employment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00897, RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp. v. Gills.

Banking & Financial Services

April 24, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation

Plaintiffs

Proskauer Rose

defendants

Nicholas Gills

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract