Round Two: Georgia CVS Challenges $42.7M Verdict Awarded to ...

News From Law.com

The Supreme Court of Georgia has given a national drugstore retailer the green light to challenge a multimillion dollar premises liability verdict awarded to a man robbed and shot in one of its parking lots.Granted writ of certiorari Tuesday, counsel for appellant Georgia CVS will appear before the high court in February to appeal a $42.7 million jury verdict awarded to appellee James Carmichael in March 2019 and upheld by the Georgia Court of Appeals last November.

Georgia

October 05, 2022, 1:31 PM