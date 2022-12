Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Royal Heritage Home to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Rubin, Kaplan & Associates on behalf of Round-The-World Logistics U.S.A. The case is 2:22-cv-07177, Round-The-World Logistics (U.S.A.) Corp. v. Royal Heritage Home LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

December 08, 2022, 5:27 PM