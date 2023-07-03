Who Got The Work

Wystan M. Ackerman, Theodore J. Tucci and Jenna Scoville of Robinson & Cole have stepped in to represent Aetna in a pending data breach class action arising from a 2023 cyberattack on an IT vendor. The complaint, filed May 16 in Connecticut District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray and Morgan & Morgan, alleges that Aetna failed to protect the personal information of approximately 3 million individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny, is 3:23-cv-00635, Rougeau v. Aetna Inc.

Health Care

July 03, 2023, 4:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Cindy Rougeau

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

Aetna Inc.

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct