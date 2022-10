Who Got The Work

Matthew K. Hansen, Robert T. Mowrey and Helen O. Turner from Locke Lord have stepped in to represent PHH Mortgage in a pending lawsuit over claims related to real property. The case was filed Aug. 25 in Texas Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Thomas C. Barron on behalf of Jack Roubinek. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade, is 3:22-cv-01889, Roubinek v. PHH Mortgage.

Real Estate

October 10, 2022, 7:08 AM