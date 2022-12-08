New Suit - Trademark

Roto-Rooter Group, a provider of plumbing and water clean-up services, filed a lawsuit Thursday in Texas Southern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The suit, brought by Smith Law Firm, targets Core Pacific for allegedly continuing to use the plaintiff's marks 'And Away Go Troubles Down the Drain' and 'Roto-Rooter' beyond the termination of a licensing agreement. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04246, Roto-Rooter Corporation v. Core Pacific, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

