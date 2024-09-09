Who Got The Work

Potter Anderson & Corroon and Carlton Fields have entered appearances for Qurate Retail, Caleres and Designer Brands in a pending patent infringement and trade dress lawsuit. The case was filed July 24 in Delaware District Court by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on behalf of Rothys Inc. The suit asserts a family of patents related to the plaintiff's 'The Point' and 'The Flat' shoes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:24-cv-00859, Rothy's, Inc. v. Mia Shoes, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 09, 2024, 10:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Rothy's, Inc.

Rothys, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

Megan E. Bussey

Jonathan W. Thomas

Steven D. Moore

Andrea A. Anderson

Defendants

Caleres, Inc.

Designer Brands Inc.

QVC, Inc.

Caleres, Inc. d/b/a Famous Footwear

Designer Brands Inc. d/b/a DSW

Mia Shoes, Inc.

Stitch Fix, Inc.

defendant counsels

Eleanor M. Yost

Potter Anderson & Corroon

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims