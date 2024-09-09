Potter Anderson & Corroon and Carlton Fields have entered appearances for Qurate Retail, Caleres and Designer Brands in a pending patent infringement and trade dress lawsuit. The case was filed July 24 in Delaware District Court by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on behalf of Rothys Inc. The suit asserts a family of patents related to the plaintiff's 'The Point' and 'The Flat' shoes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:24-cv-00859, Rothy's, Inc. v. Mia Shoes, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
September 09, 2024, 10:58 AM