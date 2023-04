New Suit - Employment

Anywhere Real Estate, real estate giant and parent to major companies like Century 21, and Anywhere Advisors LLC were hit with a complaint Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00271, Rothschild v. Anywhere Advisors, LLC et al.

Real Estate

April 20, 2023, 12:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Etienne Rothschild

defendants

Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Advisors, LLC

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA