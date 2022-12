New Suit - Patent

Snapfish, a photo sharing and printing company owned by Shutterfly, was hit with a patent lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, which involves a patent for a wireless image distribution system and method, was brought by SML Avvocati on behalf of Rothschild Patent Imaging LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-08296, Rothschild Patent Imaging LLC v. Snapfish LLC.

December 13, 2022, 9:29 AM