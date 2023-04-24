Who Got The Work

Ricardo Bonilla, Michael Headley, Neil J. McNabnay and Michael Vincent of Fish & Richardson have stepped in to defend image editing application creator Afterlight Collective Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 10 in California Eastern District Court by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Rothschild Patent Imaging, asserts a single patent related to a system and method for distributing at least one digital photographic image. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel J. Calabretta, is 2:23-cv-00456, Rothschild Patent Imaging, LLC v. Afterlight Collective, Inc.

Technology

April 24, 2023, 7:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Rothschild Patent Imaging, LLC

Plaintiffs

Garteiser Honea PLLC

defendants

Afterlight Collective, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fish & Richardson

Richardo J. Bonilla, PHV

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims