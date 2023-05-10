New Suit - Patent

ADT Inc., a security alarm company headquartered in Florida, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, which asserts a single patent related to storing broadcast content, was brought by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Rothschild Broadcast Distribution Systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00339, Rothschild Broadcast Distribution Systems, LLC v. ADT Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 10, 2023, 10:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Rothschild Broadcast Distribution Systems, LLC

Plaintiffs

Garteiser Honea, PLLC

defendants

ADT Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims