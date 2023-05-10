ADT Inc., a security alarm company headquartered in Florida, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, which asserts a single patent related to storing broadcast content, was brought by Garteiser Honea PLLC on behalf of Rothschild Broadcast Distribution Systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00339, Rothschild Broadcast Distribution Systems, LLC v. ADT Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 10, 2023, 10:58 AM