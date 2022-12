New Suit

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson filed a foreclosure lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Rothfos Corporation. The suit targets H&H Coffee Investments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-24000, Rothfos Corporation v. H&H Coffee Investments, LLC.

Real Estate

December 09, 2022, 12:47 PM