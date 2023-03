Who Got The Work

David M. Wells and Derek K. Mountford of Gunster have stepped in as defense counsel to UPS in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Jan. 26 in Florida Middle District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard, is 3:23-cv-00094, Rothenberg v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 13, 2023, 5:42 AM