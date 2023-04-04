Removed To Federal Court

Acting in its capacity as receiver for Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) on Tuesday removed a lawsuit involving Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and venture capitalist Michael B. Rothenberg to California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Rimon PC on behalf of Rothenberg, contends that SVB wrongfully transferred $4.25 million into the account of Rothenberg Ventures Management Company rather than Rothenberg Ventures 2015 Fund. The plaintiff alleges that this created the false appearance that he had embezzled money from the 2015 Fund. The plaintiff argues that the defendant closed the accounts after Rothenberg came under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 for allegedly misappropriating $31 million of investor money. The FDIC is represented by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. The case is 5:23-cv-01603, Rothenberg v. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, as Receiver for Silicon Valley Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

April 04, 2023, 3:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Brent Rothenberg

defendants

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporporation, as Receiver for Silicon Valley Bank

defendant counsels

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct