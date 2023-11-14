Who Got The Work

Weil, Gotshal & Manges partner Miranda S. Schiller and associate Jennifer Lau have stepped in to defend the LAL Family Corporation and LAL Family Partners LP in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, which names Estee Lauder as a nominal defendant, was filed Oct. 20 in New York Southern District Court by Ostrager Chong Flaherty & Broitman on behalf of Andrew E. Roth. The suit seeks to disgorge profits that the defendants allegedly retained from short-swing transactions in violation of the Securities Exchange Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:23-cv-09265, Roth v. Lal Family Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2023, 8:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew E. Roth

Plaintiffs

Ostrager Chong Flaherty & Broitman P.C.

defendants

Lal Family Corporation

Lal Family Partners L.P.

defendant counsels

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws