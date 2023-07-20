New Suit - Shareholder Derivative

Telecom giant Altice USA and its founder and controlling shareholder Patrick Drahi were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Thursday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Ostrager Chong Flaherty & Broitman on behalf of Andrew E. Roth, accuses Drahi of engaging in prohibited short-swing transactions through several of his affiliated companies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05522, Roth v. Drahi et al.

Telecommunications

July 20, 2023, 6:52 PM

