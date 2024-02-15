Who Got The Work

Kirkland & Ellis partners Stefan H. Atkinson and Byron Pacheco have entered appearances for CK Amarillo LP and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 31 in New York Southern District Court by Ostrager Chong Flaherty & Broitman on behalf of Andrew E. Roth., accuses some of the company's subsidiaries and affiliates of its private equity backers of garnering almost $127 million in short-swing profits. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:24-cv-00706, Roth v. CK Amarillo LP et al.

Automotive

February 15, 2024, 12:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew E. Roth

Plaintiffs

Ostrager Chong Flaherty & Broitman P.C.

defendants

Certares Management LLC

Certares Opportunities LLC

CK Amarillo GP, LLC

CK Amarillo LP

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC

defendant counsels

Kirkland & Ellis

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws